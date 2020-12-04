RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) Shares Gap Down to $74.90

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.90, but opened at $72.10. RPS Group plc (RPS.L) shares last traded at $73.33, with a volume of 38,313 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $128.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.32.

In related news, insider John Douglas acquired 3,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,817.10 ($2,374.05).

About RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS)

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment. The company offers project and program management; design and development; water services; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital services.

