Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RUTH. Stephens raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $584.58 million, a P/E ratio of -279.17 and a beta of 2.03. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 268,410 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

