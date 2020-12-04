RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS) Shares Gap Down to $573.00

RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $573.00, but opened at $555.00. RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) shares last traded at $568.00, with a volume of 279,322 shares.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 575.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 606.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.