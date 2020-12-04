salesforce.com’s (CRM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist

Truist reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.46.

CRM opened at $220.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.23 and a 200 day moving average of $220.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total transaction of $1,201,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,525,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total transaction of $3,703,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,543,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,477,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,861 shares of company stock worth $118,786,662. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

