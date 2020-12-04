Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €56.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.94 ($66.99).

Shares of BAS opened at €60.66 ($71.36) on Tuesday. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €69.80 ($82.12). The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About BASF SE (BAS.F)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

