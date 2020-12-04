Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €33.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.94 ($30.52).

EVK opened at €25.52 ($30.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.34. Evonik Industries AG has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

