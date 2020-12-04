Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €99.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €110.50 ($130.00).

SY1 opened at €103.05 ($121.24) on Tuesday. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €108.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €108.34.

About Symrise AG (SY1.F)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

