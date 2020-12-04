Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €146.08 ($171.86) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €138.66. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

