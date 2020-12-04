Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $38.55 on Monday. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $52.80.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation manufactures and supplies lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The company focuses on fundamental disruption in the energy storage sector. QuantumScape Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Jose, California.

