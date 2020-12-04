Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates $245.00 Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.24 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,619.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

