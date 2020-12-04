Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 76,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.35% of Sanmina worth $61,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 98.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sanmina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 13.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sanmina by 36.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sanmina by 22.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.