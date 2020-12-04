Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) PT Raised to $30.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of SC opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.13. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

