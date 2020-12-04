Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Insider Sells £15,000 in Stock

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) insider David Archer sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

David Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, David Archer sold 250,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

SAV stock opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.28. Savannah Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

