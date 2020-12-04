Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Science Applications International by 4,079.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 613,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 598,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 62.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 349,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,489,000 after purchasing an additional 340,901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 709.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 265,120 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 44.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 609,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 188,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

SAIC stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

