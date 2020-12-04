SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded SciPlay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded SciPlay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 544.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SciPlay by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SciPlay by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

