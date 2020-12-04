Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $190,590,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,025.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

