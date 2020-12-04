Scotiabank Boosts Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$28.00

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of DND opened at C$28.01 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$28.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.31.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

