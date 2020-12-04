Scotiabank Raises Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$1.75

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.45 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$1.65 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.79.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock opened at C$1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.55 million and a P/E ratio of -22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,148,013.20. Insiders have purchased 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,690 in the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

