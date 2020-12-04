Scotiabank Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to $9.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lundin Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.74. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

