scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCPH. Zacks Investment Research cut scPharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of scPharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.56.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $240.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.61. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,797,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,283 shares during the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC now owns 3,831,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after buying an additional 578,034 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,468,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.