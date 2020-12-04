Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) PT Raised to $28.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,404,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

