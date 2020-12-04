Seaport Global Securities Comments on H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $691.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.28 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:FUL opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.76. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 27.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 9.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $363,244.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,366,616.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,533,830.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,976. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

