Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

NYSE PPG opened at $145.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

