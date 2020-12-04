Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Shares Gap Down to $924.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $924.00, but opened at $890.40. Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) shares last traded at $940.00, with a volume of 1,128 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 million and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 778 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 719.42.

In other news, insider Paul Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 625 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,331.33).

About Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

