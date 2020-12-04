Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) Shares Gap Down to $78.95

Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.95, but opened at $76.30. Senior plc (SNR.L) shares last traded at $76.94, with a volume of 522,865 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior plc (SNR.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 92.63 ($1.21).

The company has a market capitalization of $186.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Senior plc (SNR.L) news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

