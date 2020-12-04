Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $15.01. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 27,689 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.50). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 128.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%.

About Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados.

