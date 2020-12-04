ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CEO Sells $192,950.00 in Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CEO Rex D. Mckinney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 117.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.7% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 28,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

