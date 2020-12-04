Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

STVG stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.23 million and a PE ratio of 22.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 246.31. STV Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 455 ($5.94).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. STV Group plc (STVG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

STV Group plc (STVG.L) Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

