Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS)

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

PETS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 296.11 ($3.87).

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 396.18 ($5.18) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 397.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 441.62 ($5.77).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

About Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

