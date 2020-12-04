Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 40.77 ($0.53).

LLOY opened at GBX 39.20 ($0.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.74. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Insiders acquired 1,078,686 shares of company stock worth $27,893,164 over the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

