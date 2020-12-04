Short Interest in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Declines By 31.7%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Michael H. Davidson purchased 55,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $99,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

