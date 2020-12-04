Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Expands By 70.5%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the October 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after buying an additional 69,412 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 42.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 104,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 69,464 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CCD opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

