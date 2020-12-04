Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Declines By 40.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd.

