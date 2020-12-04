Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €40.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.35 ($49.83).

Get Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €39.74 ($46.75) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.