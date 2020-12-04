Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €124.00 ($145.88) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.49. Siltronic AG has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

