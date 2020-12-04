Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €99.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

FRA WAF opened at €124.00 ($145.88) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €91.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.49.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

