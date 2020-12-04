Simclar (OTCMKTS:SIMC) versus Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Head-To-Head Review

Simclar (OTCMKTS:SIMC) and Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Fanuc shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.1% of Simclar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simclar and Fanuc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simclar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fanuc $4.68 billion 10.45 $675.01 million $0.36 70.03

Fanuc has higher revenue and earnings than Simclar.

Risk & Volatility

Simclar has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fanuc has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Simclar and Fanuc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simclar 0 0 0 0 N/A Fanuc 2 1 3 0 2.17

Profitability

This table compares Simclar and Fanuc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simclar N/A N/A N/A Fanuc 12.84% 4.52% 4.09%

Summary

Fanuc beats Simclar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simclar Company Profile

Simclar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer of electronic and electro-mechanical products in the United States and Mexico. Its custom-designed products include complex printed circuit boards (PCBs), finished products, subassemblies, molded and nonmolded cable assemblies, wire harnesses, injection molded, and electronic assembly products. The PCBs produced by the company comprise pin-through-hole assemblies, low and medium volume surface mount technology assemblies, and mixed technology PCBs, including multilayer PCBs; and cable and harness assemblies consist of multiconductor, ribbon, coaxial cable, and discrete wire harness assemblies. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, which involves the manufacture of complete finished assemblies with all sheet metal, power supplies, fans, and PCBs, as well as complete sub-assemblies for integration into original equipment manufactures (OEMs) finished products, such as speaker and lock-key assemblies, and diode assemblies. In addition, Simclar offers reworking and refurbishing services, which comprise redesign, rework, refurbish, and repair of materials and subassemblies; sheet metal fabrication services; and backplane interconnect solutions. The company's products are manufactured to customer specifications and designed for OEMs in the data processing, telecommunications, instrumentation, and food preparation equipment industries. Simclar was founded in 1976. It was formerly known as Techdyne, Inc. and changed its name to Simclar, Inc. in September 2003. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Hialeah, Florida. Simclar, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Simclar Group Limited.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. It also provides FANUC Intelligent Edge Link and Drive system, an open platform for the manufacturing industry. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Yamanashi, Japan.

