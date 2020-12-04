Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.39.

NYSE SPG opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,644 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,519 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,887,000 after buying an additional 334,000 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

