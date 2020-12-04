SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $412,572.24 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $412,572.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.65.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,786,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after buying an additional 265,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,100,000 after buying an additional 257,980 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,164,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

