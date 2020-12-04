Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PVH were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PVH by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $88.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PVH. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CL King downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

