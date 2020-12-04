Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $106,000 Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,366.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 715,538 shares of company stock valued at $37,320,739. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

