Smith Barney Citigroup Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $93.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective decreased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $153.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

