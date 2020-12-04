Smith Barney Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MOMO has been the subject of several other research reports. 86 Research started coverage on Momo in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of Momo stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. Momo has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Momo will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,557,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Momo by 3,880.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,883,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,683,000 after buying an additional 2,811,518 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Momo by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,640,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,326 shares during the period. Finally, Kylin Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,836,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 960,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.