Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.33. Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 716,913 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $16.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4000611 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

