Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) PT Raised to GBX 9,925 at Barclays

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SPX has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 9,034.58 ($118.04).

Shares of SPX stock opened at £108.95 ($142.34) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,470 ($97.60) and a 1 year high of £121.05 ($158.15). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.95.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

