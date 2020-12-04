Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 27,850.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 38.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,086.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 99,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 90,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $179.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.01. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.