State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) vs. Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Critical Survey

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of State Auto Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of State Auto Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

State Auto Financial has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for State Auto Financial and Arch Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Auto Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Arch Capital Group 0 3 7 0 2.70

State Auto Financial currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Arch Capital Group has a consensus price target of $40.90, indicating a potential upside of 25.50%. Given State Auto Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe State Auto Financial is more favorable than Arch Capital Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares State Auto Financial and Arch Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial $1.41 billion 0.49 $87.40 million $0.63 24.97 Arch Capital Group $6.93 billion 1.91 $1.64 billion $2.82 11.56

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than State Auto Financial. Arch Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Auto Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares State Auto Financial and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial -2.67% -0.56% -0.17% Arch Capital Group 15.08% 5.68% 1.66%

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats State Auto Financial on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company, Inc.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and credit risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

