State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

State Street Corp increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.00% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $61,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,553,000 after purchasing an additional 587,085 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $94.56 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $123.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 2.63.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $3,050,700.00. Also, Director James Healy acquired 504 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,792.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 66,882 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

