State Street Corp Has $60.90 Million Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,998 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $60,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth $22,501,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth $19,500,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 7.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth $7,136,000. Finally, Central Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 385,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. ValuEngine raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Vertical Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.51. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.15.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.