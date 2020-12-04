State Street Corp Has $62 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.94% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $62,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 350.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NYSE:WAL opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

